Nineteen-year-old rookie sensation Hakuoho turned the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament title race on its head Saturday with a stunning win over sole overnight leader Hokutofuji.

Fighting in just his fourth senior tournament and first in the top division, the No. 17 maegashira grabbed a share of the lead by thrusting down No. 9 Hokutofuji and joins him in a three-way tie at 11-3 heading into the final day.

Ozeki promotion-seeking Hoshoryu also advanced to the head of the pack by beating fellow sekiwake Wakamotoharu, but No. 1 Nishikigi dropped off the pace after taking his third straight loss at the hands of No. 15 Ryuden, who is now tied on the second rung at 10-4.