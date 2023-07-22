For a brief moment Thursday, Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets showed everyone what rejuvenation looks like.

After a rocky few opening series during a scrimmage on the Jets’ first day of training camp, Rodgers fired the ball to second-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a quick out route. Wilson hauled in the pass, briefly stumbled, then scampered up the sideline for a healthy gain, drawing cheers from his energized teammates.

It was the sort of offensive dynamism the Jets have sorely missed for years as the team has struggled to find a long-term answer at quarterback, the game’s most important position. The addition of Brett Favre in 2008 failed to deliver a playoff appearance, and early round draft picks after him brought mixed results.