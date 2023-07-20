Toronto – Yu Darvish threw six innings of four-hit ball to earn his seventh win Wednesday as the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.
Darvish (7-6) loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning in his only jam as he struck out seven while walking three in a 100-pitch outing at Rogers Centre.
“My form was good right from the bullpen, my pitches had good movement, and my body moved really well, too,” the right-hander said. “It’s great that it led to getting this result.”
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.