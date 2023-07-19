Manila – In a country obsessed with beauty pageants, basketball and boxing, the Philippines women’s team hope to ignite interest in soccer when they make the nation’s World Cup debut this week.
Long minnows in the sport, the Philippines have never played at a FIFA World Cup, either the men’s or women’s.
All that will change on Friday when the women’s side under their Australian coach Alen Stajcic play Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand.
