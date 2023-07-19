Daizen Maeda had a homecoming to remember on Wednesday, but his Celtic teammates will have plenty reflect on following the team’s 6-4 defeat to reigning J. League champion Yokohama F. Marinos.

Maeda, who joined the Scottish titan from Yokohama in the winter of 2022, notched a 42-minute hat trick in a game that was flush with goals and light on defending — just as the 20,263 fans in attendance likely expected from two attack-minded clubs previously coached by current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou.

Maeda was joined in Celtic’s starting lineup at by three other Japanese players — center back Yuki Kobayashi, defensive midfielder Tomoki Iwata and versatile attacker Reo Hatate — a reminder of the legacy left at Celtic by Postecoglou, who revitalized the club after he joined from F. Marinos in the summer of 2021 and brought many of the J. League’s top players with him over two trophy-laden seasons.