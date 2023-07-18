The first 32-team FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, with the United States favored to win an unprecedented third consecutive title in a landmark month for women's soccer.

It has been a rapid expansion for a tournament that started in 1991 and featured only 16 teams as recently as 2011, then 24 in France four years ago when the U.S. women retained the trophy.

That reflects a dramatic rise in interest in women's soccer over the last decade beyond its traditional heartland of the United States, and a swarm of European sides will be aiming to snatch their title.