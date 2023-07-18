  • Japan's artistic swimming team members pose with their bronze medals from the acrobatic routine event at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
    Japan's artistic swimming team members pose with their bronze medals from the acrobatic routine event at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Kyodo

Fukuoka – Host Japan claimed the bronze medal in artistic swimming’s acrobatic routine at the world championships on Monday.

China won with 238.0033 points, 5.6 ahead of the second-place United States, in the fairly new event that saw one male artistic swimmer on each medal-winning eight-person team at Marine Messe Fukuoka.

Japan was 17.4166 behind China and picked up its fourth artistic swimming medal of this meet, following three gold medals.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW