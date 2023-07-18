Fukuoka – Host Japan claimed the bronze medal in artistic swimming’s acrobatic routine at the world championships on Monday.
China won with 238.0033 points, 5.6 ahead of the second-place United States, in the fairly new event that saw one male artistic swimmer on each medal-winning eight-person team at Marine Messe Fukuoka.
Japan was 17.4166 behind China and picked up its fourth artistic swimming medal of this meet, following three gold medals.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.