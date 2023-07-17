  • Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon final in London on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after defeating Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon final in London on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • REUTERS

London – The last time Carlos Alcaraz faced Novak Djokovic he was left so frightened that he turned into a nervous wreck and ended up suffering debilitating cramps that crushed his French Open dreams in front of a global audience.

What a difference five weeks can make.

Up against the same opponent, who had not lost at Wimbledon since 2016, Alcaraz was staring into an abyss as Djokovic roared to a 5-0 opening set lead in the All England Club finale on Sunday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW