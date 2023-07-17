Promotion-seeking sekiwake Hoshoryu remained tied for the lead with rank-and-filers Nishikigi and Hokutofuji after all three improved to 8-1 at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament on Monday.

The leading trio, each gunning for a maiden top-division championship, became the first wrestlers to secure winning records at the 15-day meet in front of a packed public holiday crowd at Dolphins Arena.

Aiming to move up to the second-highest rank of ozeki, Hoshoryu stayed composed to avoid an upset loss against No. 5 maegashira Hiradoumi (3-6). The 24-year-old Mongolian balanced on one foot at the edge before toppling his opponent with a hooking inner thigh throw.