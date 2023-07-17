The Japanese women’s football team kicked off its World Cup preparations in New Zealand on Monday with a training session at its base in Christchurch.

With the morning temperature at a brisk 10 Celsius, members of manager Futoshi Ikeda’s 23-woman squad warmed up and ran drills as they were cheered from the stands by supporters, including locally based Japanese.

Nadeshiko Japan will its for their second FIFA Women’s World Cup crown at the tournament starting in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday.