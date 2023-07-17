Even though it rained on his parade, Lionel Messi greeted his new Inter Miami fans and was hailed by the club’s owner as “America’s No. 10” at a damp but celebratory unveiling event on Sunday.

Miami’s 20,000-seat stadium was close to full despite a huge thunderstorm just before the event was due to begin.

A massive tropical downpour forced organizers to delay the start of “The Unveil” as fans took cover or waited out the rain in their cars.