Fort Lauderdale, Florida – Even though it rained on his parade, Lionel Messi greeted his new Inter Miami fans and was hailed by the club’s owner as “America’s No. 10” at a damp but celebratory unveiling event on Sunday.
Miami’s 20,000-seat stadium was close to full despite a huge thunderstorm just before the event was due to begin.
A massive tropical downpour forced organizers to delay the start of “The Unveil” as fans took cover or waited out the rain in their cars.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.