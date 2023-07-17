Haruka Kitaguchi won the women’s javelin at a Diamond League athletics meet in Poland on Sunday, breaking her own national record with a throw of 67.04 meters, also a world best for the season.

The bronze medalist at last year’s world championships made the throw on her sixth and final attempt at Silesian Stadum in Chorzow, eclipsing her previous national record of 66.00 meters set in 2019.

Kitaguchi picked up her second victory of the season and fourth overall in the top-tier Diamond League.