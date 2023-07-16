  • Marketa Vondrousova celebrates after her Wimbedon women's singles final win over Ons Jabeur in London on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Marketa Vondrousova celebrates after her Wimbedon women's singles final win over Ons Jabeur in London on Saturday. | REUTERS

London – When Marketa Vondrousova punched away a volley and fell to the ground after completing one of the most unexpected runs to the Wimbledon title, a jumble of thoughts must have been running through her head.

After all, Saturday was meant to be the day when Tunisian sixth seed Ons Jabeur would finally become the first Arab and first African woman to win a Grand Slam title.

Instead, a distraught Jabeur was left with tears streaming down her face as her Wimbledon dream was wrecked in the final for the second year running with a 6-4, 6-4 drubbing.

