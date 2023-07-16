Nadeshiko Japan players and officials touched down Sunday in New Zealand in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Manager Futoshi Ikeda, captain Saki Kumagai and other members of the traveling party were greeted by around 70 supporters, including locally based Japanese, at the airport in Christchurch.

The squad is scheduled to begin training on Monday for the 32-team World Cup kicking off Thursday in Australia and New Zealand.