CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand – Nadeshiko Japan players and officials touched down Sunday in New Zealand in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Manager Futoshi Ikeda, captain Saki Kumagai and other members of the traveling party were greeted by around 70 supporters, including locally based Japanese, at the airport in Christchurch.
The squad is scheduled to begin training on Monday for the 32-team World Cup kicking off Thursday in Australia and New Zealand.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.