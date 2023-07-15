Front-runner Nishikigi suffered his first loss of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament at the hands of komusubi Kotonowaka on Saturday, dropping back into a tie for the lead with promotion-hunting sekiwake Hoshoryu and two other wrestlers.

Taking a double inside grip from the jump, Kotonowaka quickly forced No. 1 maegashira Nishikigi (6-1) out of the ring to snap his 14-match win streak dating back to May’s grand tournament.

The 32-year-old Nishikigi, on track for his first promotion to the three elite sanyaku ranks below yokozuna, now shares the top rung at Dolphins Arena with Hoshoryu, No. 7 Tamawashi and No. 9 Hokutofuji.