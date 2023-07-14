London – Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will meet in Wimbledon’s women’s final on Saturday, helping the All England Club avoid a potentially embarrassing diplomatic headache.
World No. 6 Jabeur fought back from a set and 4-2 down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3 to reach a second successive final at the tournament.
Czech left-hander Vondrousova ended Elina Svitolina’s dream of delivering a Grand Slam title for Ukraine with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win, becoming the first unseeded woman to reach the final in 60 years.
