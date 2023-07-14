Rank-and-file wrestler Nishikigi grabbed the outright lead at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament after downing komusubi Abi to remain undefeated on Friday.

The No. 1 maegashira has compiled his spotless 6-0 record against a succession of top-ranked opponents, including all three sekiwake and lone yokozuna Terunofuji before his injury withdrawal from the 15-day meet.

Nishikigi started Day 6 at Dolphins Arena tied for the lead with No. 7 Takayasu and No. 13 Gonoyama, both of whom dropped to 5-1.