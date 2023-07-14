Ion Izagirre gave his Cofidis team, and Spain, its second victory in this year’s Tour de France by winning the 12th stage with a late, brutal attack on Thursday.

The Basque rider went solo in the last short climb of the day, 30 kilometers from the finish, and never looked back to claim his second career Tour stage win.

Izagirre, who won the 20th stage of the Tour in 2016 in Morzine, is the second Spanish rider to win this year after Pello Bilbao on Tuesday and the second for the Cofidis team after Victor Lafay in the second stage.