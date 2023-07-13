London – Daniil Medvedev admits he is wary of Carlos Alcaraz’s “one brutal shot,” which could kill off his hopes of upsetting the world’s top player in their Wimbledon semifinal.
Medvedev rallied to defeat unseeded Christopher Eubanks in five sets on Wednesday to reach the final four at the All England Club for the first time.
He will face Alcaraz, the top seed and reigning U.S. Open champion, with a healthy respect for the Spaniard’s raw power.
