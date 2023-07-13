Belgian Jasper Philipsen sprinted to his fourth stage victory on this year’s Tour de France with a powerful final burst on Stage 11 from Clermont-Ferrand to Moulins.

The Alpecin sprinter edged Dutch rider Dylan Groenewegen to the line on Wednesday with Phil Bauhaus in third. There was no change in the overall standings between race favorites Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar.

Philipsen has dominated the bunch sprints on this Tour, although two of his three previous triumphs were garnered with some wobbly maneuvers that had to be validated by the race commissioner.