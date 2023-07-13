The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will open the 2024 season with two games in Seoul on March 20 and 21, Major League Baseball and its players association said Wednesday.

The Seoul Series will be the opener of the MLB regular season and will mark the first MLB regular-season games ever played in South Korea. The series is expected to feature the Padres’ Korean infielder Kim Ha-seong and Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish.

In addition, the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays will play spring training games in the Dominican Republic on March 9 and 10 next year.