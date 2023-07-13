KITAHIROSHIMA, Hokkaido – Hiroto Kobukata singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning as the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles beat the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters 3-2 to extend their winning streak to eight games on Thursday.
The Fighters lost their seventh consecutive game — and their sixth straight by one run.
With runners on the corners and two outs in the top of the ninth, Kobukata lined a 2-2 fastball from Seigi Tanaka (2-2) to center at Es Con Field Hokkaido.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.