Hiroto Kobukata singled in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning as the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles beat the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters 3-2 to extend their winning streak to eight games on Thursday.

The Fighters lost their seventh consecutive game — and their sixth straight by one run.

With runners on the corners and two outs in the top of the ninth, Kobukata lined a 2-2 fastball from Seigi Tanaka (2-2) to center at Es Con Field Hokkaido.