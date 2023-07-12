Former top-ranked women’s tennis player Naomi Osaka has given birth to her first child, a girl, according to a report Tuesday on the International Olympic Committee’s website.

The 25-year-old, a two-time winner of both the U.S. Open and Australian Open, announced her pregnancy in January on social media. Her partner, popular rapper Cordae, revealed Osaka had given birth when performing in a show in Canada.

