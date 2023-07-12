  • Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has been without a Formula One seat since August. | AFP-JIJI
    Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has been without a Formula One seat since August. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

Daniel Ricciardo will replace fellow driver Nyck de Vries on the AlphaTauri team for the remainder of the 2023 Formula One season.

Ricciardo, who has been a reserve driver, was behind the wheel of Red Bull’s current RB19 car on Tuesday in a Pirelli tire test at Silverstone. The eight-time F1 winner will return to front-line racing at the upcoming Hungarian Grand Prix on July 23.

“I am stoked to be back on track with the Red Bull family!” Ricciardo said in a statement.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW