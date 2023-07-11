New Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he hoped his vision for the Premier League club could persuade talisman Harry Kane to stay, but added that he had not received any assurances about the striker’s future.

Kane, Spurs’ record goal-scorer, has been linked with a move away from the club, with Bundesliga heavyweight Bayern Munich reportedly among several top clubs interested in signing the England captain.

“Harry Kane is one of the premier strikers in the world and I want him involved here,” Postecoglou told a news conference on Monday. “I want to make this club successful and there’s no doubt that’s what he wants.