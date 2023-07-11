  • Qatar's sovereign wealth fund recently agreed to purchase a 5% stake in the company that owns the NBA's Washington Wizards. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
With sovereign wealth funds starting to shovel money into sports teams and leagues across the country, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that he does not see any state-owned investment groups becoming the controlling owner of an NBA franchise anytime soon.

Per the NBA’s investment rules, the controlling owner of an NBA franchise must own at least 15% of the franchise.

If a sovereign wealth fund wants to get involved, it must have a passive investment in the organization that is worth no more than 5%. A prime example of this is the Qatar sovereign wealth fund, which last month agreed to purchase a 5% stake in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the controlling owner of the Washington Wizards, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the NHL’s Washington Capitals.

