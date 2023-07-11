With sovereign wealth funds starting to shovel money into sports teams and leagues across the country, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Monday that he does not see any state-owned investment groups becoming the controlling owner of an NBA franchise anytime soon.
Per the NBA’s investment rules, the controlling owner of an NBA franchise must own at least 15% of the franchise.
If a sovereign wealth fund wants to get involved, it must have a passive investment in the organization that is worth no more than 5%. A prime example of this is the Qatar sovereign wealth fund, which last month agreed to purchase a 5% stake in Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the controlling owner of the Washington Wizards, the WNBA’s Washington Mystics and the NHL’s Washington Capitals.
