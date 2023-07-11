  • Speculation over Shohei Ohtani's future is increasing as the Angels two-way star approaches free agency. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters, AFP-Jiji

If the season ended today, the Los Angeles Angels would miss the playoffs for the ninth straight season. That includes all six seasons since signing Shohei Ohtani.

The two-way superstar will become a free agent at the end of this season, and while he shed little light on what he thought of his long-term future, Ohtani said ahead of the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle that his desire to play on a winning club “gets stronger” with each passing year.

“Those feelings get stronger year by year,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. “It sucks to lose. (I want) to win, so it gets stronger every year.”

