It turned out to be the mother of all battles as Elina Svitolina outlasted Victoria Azarenka in an electrifying contest to secure a place in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon on Sunday.

Svitolina’s 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) win gave the Ukrainian her first victory over Azarenka — in a matchup of the last two mothers standing out of the six in the single’s draw — as she snapped a five-match losing run against the Belarusian.

Svitolina’s next opponent will be world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who beat Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 on Centre Court.