Nagoya – No. 1 maegashira Nishikigi secured an upset win against yokozuna Terunofuji on Monday, handing the yokozuna a defeat after two days of action at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament.
Nishikigi (2-0), whose first-day win arrived by default following the withdrawal of injured new ozeki Kirishima, overcame an arm-barring charge from Terunofuji before reeling off a beltless arm throw at the edge of Dolphins Arena’s raised ring.
“I’m happy,” the rank-and-filer said after his first win over Terunofuji, who won the summer tournament in May. I could get both my arms inside and managed to throw him going with the flow.”
