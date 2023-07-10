  • Fans cheer during Iran's friendly against Russia in Tehran on March 23. | MAJID ASGARIPOUR/ WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS
    Fans cheer during Iran's friendly against Russia in Tehran on March 23. | MAJID ASGARIPOUR/ WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Tehran – Women in Iran, who have long been barred from attending soccer matches except for rare occasions, will be allowed into stadiums during the upcoming season, a top official said Sunday.

“This year, one of the prominent features of this league … is that we will witness the entry of women into stadiums,” said Mehdi Taj, head of Iran’s soccer federation.

He was speaking during a live broadcast of the draw ceremony for the upcoming season of Iran’s top-level soccer league. The 16-team tournament is set to begin next month.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW