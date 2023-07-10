Women in Iran, who have long been barred from attending soccer matches except for rare occasions, will be allowed into stadiums during the upcoming season, a top official said Sunday.

“This year, one of the prominent features of this league … is that we will witness the entry of women into stadiums,” said Mehdi Taj, head of Iran’s soccer federation.

He was speaking during a live broadcast of the draw ceremony for the upcoming season of Iran’s top-level soccer league. The 16-team tournament is set to begin next month.