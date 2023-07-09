Yokozuna Terunofuji looked healthy and powerful in his opening day win Sunday at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, where three wrestlers are competing for promotion to the sport’s second-highest rank of ozeki.

Terunofuji, who played the returning conqueror in May, began his pursuit of a ninth career championship with a no-nonsense win over komusubi Abi.

The 31-year-old grand champion withdrew from last September’s grand tournament due to injury, then had surgery on both knees and sat out the next three 15-day meets. In May, he delivered a master class, winning his eighth championship with a 14-1 record.