  • Yokozuna Terunofuji returns to his corner after defeating Abi on the opening day of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament at Dolphins Arena on Sunday. | KYODO
    Yokozuna Terunofuji returns to his corner after defeating Abi on the opening day of the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament at Dolphins Arena on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Nagoya – Yokozuna Terunofuji looked healthy and powerful in his opening day win Sunday at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament, where three wrestlers are competing for promotion to the sport’s second-highest rank of ozeki.

Terunofuji, who played the returning conqueror in May, began his pursuit of a ninth career championship with a no-nonsense win over komusubi Abi.

The 31-year-old grand champion withdrew from last September’s grand tournament due to injury, then had surgery on both knees and sat out the next three 15-day meets. In May, he delivered a master class, winning his eighth championship with a 14-1 record.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW