Japan XV was hammered 38-6 by All Blacks XV in their international non-test match on Saturday, failing to score a try in the first of its five-game home series ahead of the World Cup in France starting in two months.

Head coach Jamie Joseph has listed 39 candidates to make the 33-man World Cup squad. But his experimental-looking side failed to provide a spark at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground in the team’s first match of the year, against New Zealand’s second-string squad.

“It’s still two months away from the World Cup, and this is the first time the team played together since November last year. It was always going to be a little bit sticky,” Joseph said.