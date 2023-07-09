Japan brushed aside Taiwan 92-56 Sunday as the FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host ended the two-game friendly series with a perfect record against its Asian neighbor.

Japan, a 108-86 winner Saturday — also at Shizuoka Prefecture’s Hamamatsu Arena — jumped to a 26-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, led by 16 points from Hirotaka Yoshii.

Keisei Tominaga, Josh Hawkinson and Yudai Nishida also hit double figures for 36th-ranked Japan, while Mohammad Al Bachir Gadiaga led both teams for the second straight day with 18 points for the 69th-ranked Taiwan.