Shingo Ishikawa delivered a pinch-hit tiebreaking single in the seventh inning against his first pro team, leading the Chiba Lotte Marines to a 3-2 Pacific League win Saturday over the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters.

With the game tied 2-2 and runners on the corners with two outs, the former Fighter, who joined the Marines from the Yomiuri Giants earlier this week in a trade, singled to center off veteran reliever Naoki Miyanishi at Es Con Field Hokkaido.

Ishikawa’s first RBI of the season made a winner out of Manabu Mima (1-4), who allowed two runs in seven innings.