  • Alize Cornet hits a return during her second-round match against Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon in London on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
    Alize Cornet hits a return during her second-round match against Elena Rybakina at Wimbledon in London on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

  • REUTERS

London – Lower-ranked players are not treated as equals to the big names at Wimbledon, France’s former world No. 11 Alize Cornet said on Thursday after losing in the second round.

Cornet’s 16th Wimbledon was ended by defending champion Elena Rybakina as she suffered a 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) defeat.

The 33-year-old, now ranked 74th and playing in a women’s professional era record 66th successive Grand Slam, said she noticed the difference at the All England Club this year.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW