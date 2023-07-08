Lower-ranked players are not treated as equals to the big names at Wimbledon, France’s former world No. 11 Alize Cornet said on Thursday after losing in the second round.

Cornet’s 16th Wimbledon was ended by defending champion Elena Rybakina as she suffered a 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) defeat.

The 33-year-old, now ranked 74th and playing in a women’s professional era record 66th successive Grand Slam, said she noticed the difference at the All England Club this year.