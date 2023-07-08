HAMAMATSU, Shizuoka Pref. – FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan blew past Taiwan 108-86 in the first of two warm-up matches Saturday.
Yudai Baba and Shuta Hara led Japan with 18 points each, with Hara going 6-for-7 from beyond the arc, where the hosts badly outpaced the visitors at Shizuoka Prefecture’s Hamamatsu Arena, making more than twice as many three-point attempts, 47-23, while shooting 44.7% from that range.
“I’d hoped to hold them to a score of 70-something, but (Chinese) Taipei played at a high pace, that made it exciting for the fans,” Japan coach Tom Hovasse said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.