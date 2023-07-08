  • Japan's Josh Hawkinson (24) is covered by two Taiwan players Saturday during the first quarter of Japan's 108-86 win. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

HAMAMATSU, Shizuoka Pref. – FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan blew past Taiwan 108-86 in the first of two warm-up matches Saturday.

Yudai Baba and Shuta Hara led Japan with 18 points each, with Hara going 6-for-7 from beyond the arc, where the hosts badly outpaced the visitors at Shizuoka Prefecture’s Hamamatsu Arena, making more than twice as many three-point attempts, 47-23, while shooting 44.7% from that range.

“I’d hoped to hold them to a score of 70-something, but (Chinese) Taipei played at a high pace, that made it exciting for the fans,” Japan coach Tom Hovasse said.

