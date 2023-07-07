Defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina booked her place in the third round on Thursday, but only after surviving a torrid second set against experienced Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, who needed a medical timeout after slipping late in their match.

The 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) win looked comfortable enough on paper, but it was far from straightforward as Rybakina’s power game, which initially looked devastating, began to malfunction.

After looking as though she would be back in the locker room in little more than an hour, Rybakina was relieved to get off the court after a second set that lasted 82 minutes.