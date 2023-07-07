The United States will compete at the Basketball World Cup in August with a team coached by Steve Kerr but without any of the NBA’s top stars.

The 12-man roster was announced on Thursday for the tournament, which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Team USA features just four players who have been selected as All Stars: Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram and Memphis Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr, who was voted the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year last season.