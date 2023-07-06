London – Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek were on cruise control at Wimbledon, but confetti-throwing climate protesters and rain delays caused more headaches at the All England Club on Wednesday.
Djokovic, bidding for a record-tying eighth Wimbledon men’s title and a record-extending 24th Grand Slam crown, defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.
It was the 36-year-old’s 350th Grand Slam singles win, leaving him behind only Roger Federer and women’s tennis legend Serena Williams on the all-time list.
