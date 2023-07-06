Rose Lavelle said she is more comfortable taking on the responsibilities of leadership and is ready to step up as a senior member of the U.S. squad when she heads to her second Women’s World Cup, even as questions remain around her fitness.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who scored in the 2019 final to help the Americans won their fourth title, has been nursing a knee injury and her last appearance came in a friendly against Ireland on April 8.

With captain Becky Sauerbrunn among those sidelined due to injury, U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski has selected a number of fresh faces for the World Cup, which begins on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.