Berlin – German first-division side Augsburg said Wednesday that it has acquired midfielder Masaya Okugawa on a three-year contract from Arminia Bielefeld, which dropped to the third division.
Okugawa scored eight goals for Bielefeld in its most recent campaign in the Bundesliga in 2021-22. He contributed five goals for the club in the second division last season.
“I want to show what I’m capable of during preseason and earn a spot in the starting lineup,” the 27-year-old said in a statement.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.