German first-division side Augsburg said Wednesday that it has acquired midfielder Masaya Okugawa on a three-year contract from Arminia Bielefeld, which dropped to the third division.

Okugawa scored eight goals for Bielefeld in its most recent campaign in the Bundesliga in 2021-22. He contributed five goals for the club in the second division last season.

“I want to show what I’m capable of during preseason and earn a spot in the starting lineup,” the 27-year-old said in a statement.