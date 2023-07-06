Australian Jai Hindley crossed the line alone to win Stage 5 of the Tour de France on Wednesday to take the overall leader’s yellow jersey, as defending champion Jonas Vingegaard won a tactical battle with key rival Tadej Pogacar.

Hindley’s feat, however, was overshadowed by Vingegaard’s show of class as the Dane pulled off a major coup on the final mountain to carve out a 53-second advantage over Pogacar in the overall standings.

The anticipated duel between the pair has been the main focus on the Tour so far, but now Bora-Hansgrohe rider Hindley, the 2022 Giro d’Italia winner, has stolen some of that thunder.