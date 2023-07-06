Yoshinobu Yamamoto is not a Pacific League All-Star this year — at least not yet.

Of all the snubs from the Central and Pacific League rosters for NPB’s All-Star games this season, Yamamoto is the biggest by a wide margin. So much so that calling it just a snub does not do it justice.

The Orix Buffaloes’ ace pitcher may still make the team through NPB’s Plus One vote — a last-chance ballot through which fans will decide the final player for each roster for the series, which takes place at Vantelin Dome Nagoya on July 19 and Mazda Stadium in Hiroshima on July 20.