    Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer receives a standing ovation on his arrival at the Centre Court Royal Box during Day 2 of Wimbledon in London on Tuesday. | REUTERS

London – Wimbledon king Roger Federer returned to light up a rain-drenched second day at the grasscourt championships as the new prince of the hallowed lawns, Carlos Alcaraz, began his campaign to seize the crown on Tuesday.

Retired Swiss great Federer ditched his racket for a classy cream blazer and a comfy seat as the eight-time Wimbledon champion graced the Royal Box and received possibly the longest ovation of his illustrious career.

On a day when 69 first round matches were rained off, the 41-year-old stayed nice and dry under the closed Centre Court roof to watch defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina come from a set down to beat Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

