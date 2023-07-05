Nadeshiko Japan defender Risa Shimizu is hoping that by focusing on every tiny detail of the game, the team can erase the memory of its disappointing 2019 campaign and make a mark at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in July and August.

Shimizu started all of her country’s matches in France four years ago, where Japan came second in its group and bowed out in the round of 16 after a 2-1 loss to eventual finalist the Netherlands.

That was a disappointing return for a country which had beaten the United States to win the World Cup in 2011 and lost in the final to the Americans four years later.