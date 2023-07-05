  • Retired Chelsea great Didier Drogba says that young African players keen to move overseas are most at risk of being targeted by scammers. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Manchester – Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba says soccer players in Africa too often fall prey to fake agents peddling promises of fame and fortune.

Through his foundation, Drogba has teamed up with global soccer players union FIFPRO and the International Labour Organisation to raise awareness about the risks.

“Please, I need you to hear this,” former Ivory Coast international Drogba says in an animated campaign video to players. “Be very careful who you trust. Never trust the person who wants your money.”

