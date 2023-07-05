The Rugby Championship may be half as long as usual this year, but has huge importance in gauging the readiness of the Southern Hemisphere powerhouses ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France when they clash over the month of July for the coveted trophy.

Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa each have their own concerns ahead of the World Cup, but the boost of a Championship victory would send them jetting off to France with confirmation they are on the right track.

The fixture list has been cut from six games to three to allow for World Cup warmup matches. South Africa hosts Australia in Pretoria and New Zealand travels to Mendoza to meet Argentina in the opening fixtures on Saturday.