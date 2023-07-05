Los Angeles – The Phoenix Suns have signed Japanese forward Yuta Watanabe, the team announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old three-point specialist will enter his sixth NBA season with his fourth team.
“Yuta has proven to be one of the best three-point shooters in the league and has the size and ability to defend multiple positions,” Suns General Manager James Jones said in a press release.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.