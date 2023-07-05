  • Yuta Watanabe averaged 5.6 points per game last season playing 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Yuta Watanabe averaged 5.6 points per game last season playing 58 games for the Brooklyn Nets. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Los Angeles – The Phoenix Suns have signed Japanese forward Yuta Watanabe, the team announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old three-point specialist will enter his sixth NBA season with his fourth team.

“Yuta has proven to be one of the best three-point shooters in the league and has the size and ability to defend multiple positions,” Suns General Manager James Jones said in a press release.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW