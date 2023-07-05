  • Orix's Yuma Tongu (center) returns to the dugout after his first-inning grand slam against the Eagles at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Orix's Yuma Tongu (center) returns to the dugout after his first-inning grand slam against the Eagles at Tokyo Dome on Tuesday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Yuma Tongu homered twice, the first a grand slam, to drive in six runs as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles 9-7 on Tuesday.

The win, coupled with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks’ 10-3 loss to the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, moved the Buffaloes back into first place in the Pacific League.

The Buffaloes jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning at Tokyo Dome as Tongu followed a no-out, bases-loaded walk to Leandro Cedeno with his first career grand slam.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW