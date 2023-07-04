Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic and women’s top seed Iga Swiatek started their Wimbledon campaigns in ominous fashion on Monday, as rain temporarily halted play on the outside courts but expected climate protests failed to materialize.

Djokovic, 36, has only lost twice at Wimbledon in a decade and began the Centre Court program with a 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over Argentine Pedro Cachin after a 70-minute delay despite the roof being closed as ground staff labored to dry the turf.

The Serbian jokingly wiped the grass with a towel during a frustrating break in play, before ground staff deployed leaf blowers to get the job done and allow Djokovic to get his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title off to flying start.